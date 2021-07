/R Jammu, May 30 (PTI) A suspected drug peddler was arrested on Thursday after cannabis was recovered from him in Jammu district, police said.During patrolling, Rajinder Singh was apprehended with 45.40 grams of cannabis in Jourian town, the police said. A case has been registered at the Akhnoor Police Station and the matter is being investigated, they added. PTI AB MAZHMB