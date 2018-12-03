Man held with country-made pistol in Delhi Metro station

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) A 22-year-old man has been apprehended at a Delhi Metro station for allegedly carrying a country-made pistol in his bag, officials said Monday.CISF personnel apprehended a man identified as Amit, a resident of Sonipat district in Haryana, at the GTB Nagar metro station on Sunday evening after an X-Ray baggage scanner detected the weapon in his bag, they said.The man was handed over to local police by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel for further investigation, officials said.Carrying arms and ammunition in the Delhi Metro is banned by law. PTI NES KJKJ