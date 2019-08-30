Man held with fake currency worth Rs 24.60 lakh in Hisar

Hisar, Aug 30 (PTI) A man was arrested with counterfeit currency worth Rs 24.60 lakh in Haryana's Hisar district on Friday, a police spokesperson said.The accused has been identified as Rohit alias Raman, a resident of Hisar's Barah Mohalla area, he said.Following a tip-off, city police station in-charge Vinod Kumar intercepted Rohit near gate number 2 of Sector-14. A search of his scooter led to the recovery of counterfeit notes, in the denominations of Rs 500 and Rs 200, amounting to Rs 24.60 lakh, the spokesperson said.During investigation, Rohit told police that he got the currency from a Punjab resident on Thursday. He claimed he did not know the supplier's name, he said.Rohit earlier worked in a shop in Rajguru Market here and is currently unemployed, the spokesperson said.The accused has been booked under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he said. PTI CORR SUN DIVDIV