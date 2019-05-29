Man held with fake passport at IGI airport

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) A man was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly possessing a fake passport to travel to Canada, an official said Wednesday. Ahmedabad resident Jaimin Patel was intercepted late Tuesday night as he was roaming suspiciously in the Terminal-3 building of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), he said. "He was looking nervous and he made a hasty retreat just before he was supposed to appear at the immigration window," the official said. An Aadhaar card in the name of Jaimin Patel and a fake passport in the name of Pradeep Kumar Agrawal were found from his bag, the official said, adding that the photograph on the passport was morphed. The official claimed the man admitted that he was supposed to travel to Toronto in Canada using the fake passport. He was handed over to the Delhi Police which is probing the case, the official added. PTI NES NES SNESNE