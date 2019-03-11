Man held with grenades, detonator outside Army camp in J-K's Poonch

Jammu, Mar 11 (PTI) A 33-year-old man was arrested on Monday with two grenades and a detonator outside an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a senior police official said.Rajinder Singh, a resident of Kalakote area, had come for a recruitment rally which is underway and was arrested during frisking outside the Army town gate in Surankote, Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Ramesh Kumar Angral told reporters in the border district.A C-90 grenade, a UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher) grenade and a detonator were recovered from his possession, he said.The SSP said a lot of youths have turned up to join the Territorial Army at the recruitment rally.An FIR was registered against the man who is being questioned, the officer said, adding that police will ascertain from where he got the explosive material and what was his motive."We are open to all the angles and a thorough investigation is on in the case," Angral said.Earlier, official sources said Army personnel noticed the man moving under suspicious circumstances outside the Army camp around 10.15 am and stopped him for checking.He was immediately arrested and handed over to police for further investigation, they said, adding that timely arrest of the suspect averted a possible tragedy. PTI TAS KJKJ