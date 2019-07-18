scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Man held with heroin in Himachal's Kasol

Shimla, Jul 18 (PTI) A 47-year-old man was arrested in Himachal Pradesh's Kasol village with 20 grams of heroin on Thursday, police said.Pradeep Kumar, a local, was arrested near National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Colony in Manikaran, said Gaurav Singh, Superintendent of Police of Kullu district.A case has been registered against him at Kullu Sadar police station and further investigation is on, he said. SOMSOMSOM

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos