Man held with heroin in Himachal's Kasol

Shimla, Jul 18 (PTI) A 47-year-old man was arrested in Himachal Pradesh's Kasol village with 20 grams of heroin on Thursday, police said.Pradeep Kumar, a local, was arrested near National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Colony in Manikaran, said Gaurav Singh, Superintendent of Police of Kullu district.A case has been registered against him at Kullu Sadar police station and further investigation is on, he said.