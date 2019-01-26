Man held with heroin in J-K's Reasi

Jammu, Jan 26 (PTI) A man was arrested on Saturday with three grams of heroin in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said.Sunil Kumar, a resident of Akhnoor, was was stopped for checking near Banda Bahadur Dharmshala in Katra town as he was roaming around evoking suspicion, he said.The official said three grams of heroin was recovered from his possession.He was immediately arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. PTI TAS NSDNSD