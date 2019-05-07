Man held with heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore on Indo-Nepal border in Maharajganj

Maharajganj (UP), May 7 (PTI) A man was arrested allegedly with 105 gram heroin, worth Rs 1.5 crore in grey market, on the Indo-Nepal border in Maharajganj district, an official said Tuesday.The Sashstra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel arrested the accused Bihari Lodhi at Sonauli check post here on Monday, SSB Company Commander Amit Kumar said.Lodhi is a resident of the district's Pharenda area, he said.A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), the officer added. PTI CORR NAV AD RCJ