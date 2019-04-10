Man held with knife in shoes at Indore airport

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was apprehended by the CISF for allegedly concealing a knife in his shoes at Indore airport on Wednesday, officials said. They said Maitu R Poyam from Kondagaon in Chhatisgarh was intercepted during a security check. He was supposed to take a flight to Raipur in Chhattisgarh.He has been handed over to police to ascertain why he sneaked in the shoe-length knife, the officials said. Carrying arms, ammunition and sharp objects in the aircraft is banned under the Indian aviation rules. PTI NES AD AD SNESNE