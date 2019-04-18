scorecardresearch
Man held with leopard hide in Uttarakhand

Gopeshwar (Uttarakhand), Apr 18 (PTI) A man was arrested in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district after a leopard hide and bones were recovered from him, police said Thursday. The accused, identified as Hiralal, was arrested Wednesday, a district police spokesman said. He has been booked under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, the spokesman added. PTI CORR ALM MAZ CK

