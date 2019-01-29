Man held with live bullet at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) A Jammu-bound passenger has been apprehended at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying a round of live bullet in his baggage, an official said Tuesday.A Central Industrial Security Force officer, deputed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to scan the baggage of commuters, detected a bullet-like object on the X-ray monitor while checking the bag of passenger P K Gupta, he said."A live bullet round of .32 calibre was recovered from the passenger who was supposed to take a flight to Jammu," the official said.The man was not allowed to take the flight and was handed over to police as he could not produce any documents for carrying the ammunition, he said. PTI NES NES SOMSOM