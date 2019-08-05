Man held with live bullet at Delhi Metro station

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) A 49-year-old man was apprehended at a Delhi Metro station on Monday for allegedly carrying a live bullet in his baggage, officials said. A S Meena, hailing from Rajasthan's Karauli district, was held by CISF personnel at the Uttam Nagar West station at 10 am, they said. Meena could not furnish any license or document for carrying one live bullet of 8 mm calibre, the officials said. He was handed over to the Delhi Police by the CISF personnel for further investigation, they said. The man was later booked under sections of the Arms Act, they added. PTI NES NES SNESNE