Man held with packets of chemical hidden in jacket hood at metro station in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) A 44-year-old man was apprehended at a metro station here on Wednesday for allegedly carrying multiple packets of a chemical paste concealed in his jacket hood, a senior CISF official said. The incident led to alarm among security personnel who are on a heightened alert due to forthcoming Republic Day celebrations.The official said Shihabudeen (44) was detected with eight suspicious packets, wrapped in black polythene, at the Subhash Nagar station around 5 pm when he was being frisked.The man, who hails from Kerala, concealed the packets in his jacket hood and they contained some pencil batteries mixed with a sticky paste, he said.These suspicious packets alerted the CISF personnel on duty and the man was taken for further frisking. One packet had ammonium chloride paste that is used in gold trade, the official said.The man, on interrogation, disclosed that he had made numerous trips to Gulf countries in the past even as an assortment of foreign currency was recovered from him, the official claimed.It is suspected that the man is involved in gold smuggling racket and he was handed over to the Delhi Police to ascertain further details, he said.The Delhi Metro and other public transport facilities in the national capital have been put on a high alert in wake of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.