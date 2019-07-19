Man held with pistol in metro at Ghaziabad

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI)A 25-year-old man was apprehended at a metro station in Ghaziabad on Friday for allegedly carrying a country-made pistol in his bag, officials said.Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel apprehended Ravi Kumar at the Hindon River Metro Station in Ghaziabad at around 10 am after the X-ray baggage scanner detected the country-made pistol in his bag, they said.The man was handed over to the local police by the CISF personnel for further investigation, the officials said.Carrying arms and ammunition in the Delhi Metro is banned under the law. PTI NES KJ