Man held with revolver in bag at Bangalore airport

Bengaluru, Feb 5 (PTI) A Goa-bound man was apprehended at the Bangalore airport Tuesday for allegedly carrying a revolver in his baggage, an official said. U C Suvarna was going through the security checks at the airport around 2.30 pm when a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel detected a pistol-like object in his hand baggage, the official said. "A revolver was recovered from the hand bag of the man who is a resident of Bengaluru. He was handed over to the police as he could not produce valid documents for carrying the firearm," he added. The man was supposed to take a flight to Goa, he said. PTI NES CK