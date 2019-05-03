scorecardresearch
Man held with Rs 1.56 cr heroin on Ino-Nepal border

Maharajganj (UP), May 3 (PTI) One person was arrested with heroin worth Rs 1.56 crore from Sonauli area on Indo-Nepal border here by a join team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and police, a senior official said Friday. The suspect was identified as Paramjeet Singh, a native of Nautanwa in Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh, the official said. "He was on his way to Nepal and was nabbed from the Sonauli bus stand with 156-gm heroin worth Rs 1.56 crore, said SSB's Sonauli check-post inspector Amit Kumar.The accused was handed over to police and a case was registered against him at the Sonauli police station, Kumar added. PTI CORR ABN RDK RCJ

