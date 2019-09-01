Man held with Rs 30 lakh drugs at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, Sep 1 (PTI) A Tanzanian national was on Sunday apprehended by the CISF at the airport here for allegedly carrying narcotics worth Rs 30 lakh, a senior official said.Salum Mwesa Ali was to travel to Johannesburg via Abu Dhabi when he was apprehended, the official said.A total of 19.3 kg pseudoephedrine drug was recovered from the bag of the passenger who had a Tanzanian passport, he said.The contraband worth Rs 30 lakh and the man have been handed over to anti-narcotics officials for further probe, he said. PTI NES DPB