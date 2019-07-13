Man impersonating as cop arrested

Ghaziabad, 13 July (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly impersonating as a police officer and extorting money from several people here, police said Saturday. The accused, identified as Ashish Chaudhary, a resident of Harsh Vihar Colony in north-east Delhi, was arrested from Sikandarpur village. He had extorted money from several passersby, posing as a police officer, SP (City) Shlok Kumar said. The SP said they recovered a countrymade pistol, live cartridges, Rs 25,000 in cash, a uniform and motorcycle from him. Police said Chaudhary confessed that he used to frisk people, keeping their cash with himself and calling them to the nearest police post to collect their money. Last month, he intercepted a bike-borne trader, thoroughly searched his bag and called him to the Tulsi Niketan police post to collect his cash, police said. When the victim reached the police post, the officer on duty denied the presence of any such person, they said. Ashish told police that he had appeared for a Delhi Police examination, but failed. Thereafter, he started posing as a policeman in front of his fiancee and her parents to deceive them, the SP said. PTI CORR RDKRDK