Man injured after being stabbed in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 19 (PTI) A man was injured after he was allegedly stabbed following an altercation over money in the district, police said Monday.According to Station House Officer Kushal Pal Singh, the injured was rushed to a hospital.The man was allegedly stabbed by the accused on Sunday following an altercation over money, which the accused had borrowed from the victim, he said.A case has been registered against the accused, who was absconding, police said. PTI CORR KJ