Man injured after his car was hit by another vehicle in southeast Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) A man suffered minor injuries after his car was hit by another vehicle under a flyover in Nehru place in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area around 1.30 am Saturday, police said.Aamir Ali told police that he and his three friends were going towards Noida in a car. An Innova car came from Sant Nagar side and hit their vehicle, injuring his friend Haroon, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.The driver of the Innova car has been arrested and a case has been registered in this regard, he said, adding further investigation is underway. PTI AMP NSDNSD