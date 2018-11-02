Man injured in explosion in UP

Etah (UP), Nov 2 (PTI) A man was seriously injured and three shops damaged Friday after an explosion in a house here, police said.Ravinder Kumar, a tailor, was injured in the explosion which took place in the house of Kusadi village head Nathuram, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Kumar said.Due to the explosion, three shops constructed in the house were damaged and its walls cracked."We are probing the matter and trying to ascertain the cause of the explosion. Whether it is due to crackers or some explosives could only be made clear after the probe," Kumar said. PTI CORR ABN AD KJ