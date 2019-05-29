Man involved in dacoity arrested after an exchange of fire in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) A man involved allegedly in a dacoity case was arrested after an exchange of fire near the Khajuri flyover in northeast Delhi, police said Wednesday. The accused was identified as Rohtash - a resident of Mukund Vihar in Karawal Nagar. The accused was involved in a dacoity at Muthoot Finance and another case of robbery at Sunlight Colony besides other similar cases. "An exchange of fire took place on Tuesday at about 11 pm near Gali Mandu underpass near Khajuri flyover between the police team and Rohtash," PS Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) said. The bullet fired by Rohtash hit the bullet proof jacket worn by a constable of the special cell team, he said. PTI AMP AMP TDSTDS