Man involved in illicit liquor trade arrested

Ghaziabad, Mar 14 (PTI) Sahibabad police arrested a man here on Friday for alleged involvement in illicit liquor trade, officials said. The arrested was identified as Anoop Singh, a native Afzalpur village in Sahibabad. Deputy Superintendent of Police Rakesh Mishra said on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday police personnel signalled a bike to stop near Karhera area, however the rider sped away. "Details of the biker were flashed to the control room, from where it was relayed to all nearby stations. Soon, the rider was cornered and he opened fired at the police party. In retaliatory fire, Singh sustained bullet injury on his right leg," he said. Singh was immediately rushed for treatment at the nearest hospital. He confessed to have fired gun shots in the air on January 13, to scare the residents of Tulsi Niketan area. As many as thirty criminal cases are registered against him in Delhi and Ghaziabad, the officer added. Earlier, residents of Tulsi Niketan area had filed a police complaint regarding Singh's illegal trade, police said.