Man involved in robbery cases arrested from Delhi's Paschim Vihar

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) A 23-year-old man involved in several cases of robbery was arrested from Paschim Vihar here on Thursday allegedly after he intensified his criminal activities to buy a motorcycle to impress his girlfriend, police said. The accused, Shailender, a resident of Budh Vihar, used to repair air-conditions earlier, they said. He was arrested in the early hours of Thursday in Paschim Vihar where he had come to meet his associates, police said. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he intensified his criminal activities so that he can buy a newly-launched motorcycle to impress his girlfriend, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Seju Kuruvilla said. One stolen motorcycle and four stolen mobile phones were recovered from his possession, police said. PTI AMP CK