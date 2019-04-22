Man jumps in front of train at Delhi's Mandi House metro station

(Eds: Updating) New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) A man, aged around 35, died after allegedly jumping in front of a moving train at the Mandi House metro station on Monday evening, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation officials said.The train was headed towards Vaishali when the man jumped in front of it around 8.30 pm. He was rushed to LNJP hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said. The deceased is yet to be identified. The metro services on the Blue line were briefly delayed, the DMRC officials said. PTI SLB SLB DPBDPB