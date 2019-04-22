Man jumps in front of train at Delhi's Mandi House metro station

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) A man allegedly jumped in front of a moving train at the Mandi House metro station on Monday evening, leading to a delay in services on the Blue Line, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation officials said.The train was headed towards Vaishali when the man jumped in front of it at around 8.30 pm. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, they said. Further details are awaited. PTI SLB SLB DIVDIV