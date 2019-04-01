Man jumps in front of train in Kota

Kota (R'than), Apr 1 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man committed suicide in two separate incidents in Rajasthan, police said Monday. The woman, Durga Kumari Gujjar, apparently hanged herself to the ceiling fan of her room at Maleda village of Bundi district on Sunday night, Karwar police station incharge Hariram said. The woman's family members alleged that her husband, Krishan Murari, had been harassing and thrashing her. A case of abetment of suicide has been filed against the accused under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code, the officer said. In another incident, Jai Singh Rajput jumped before a train near Dakaniya Talav railway station in Kota city on Monday morning, In the suicide note, the man held no one responsible for the step, an officer said. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem and an investiation is on, the officer added. PTI CORRHMB