Man jumps off fourth floor of Janakpuri District Centre

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) A man, in his 30s, allegedly committed suicide on Friday after jumping from the fourth floor of Janakpuri District Centre, police said.According to the police, they received a call at around 10.15 am about the incident. The deceased is yet to be identified. He was aged around 35, police said.Prime facie, it seems a case of suicide, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj said.He landed in front of a tea shop whose owner called the police and informed about the incident, police said.The man's skull was broken in the incident. Further investigation is on, the officer said. PTI NIT SLB DPB