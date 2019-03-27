Man 'jumps' to death in Greater Noida

Noida (UP), Mar 27 (PTI) A 35-year-old man died after falling from the 16th floor of a building in Greater Noida in a suspected case of suicide, police said Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Sunil Lodania, died late on Tuesday night and the police were alerted around midnight, an official said. Lodania was said to be depressed due to personal reasons and was inebriated when he fell off the building, which falls under Bisrakh Police Station limits, the official said. "Lodania had come to his brother-in-law's house, which is in the building. He was depressed. His relationship with his wife was in trouble for the last six to eight years. "These appear to be the probable reasons behind him taking the extreme step," Bisrakh Police Station House Officer Manoj Kumar Pathak told PTI. He said the body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem. PTI KIS INDIND