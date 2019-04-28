Man killed, 2 women injured after car rams into e-rickshaw

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) An e-rickshaw driver was killed and two women were injured after a car rammed into the vehicle in West Delhi on Saturday, police said. After the accident, the car driver, identified as Mukesh Tiwari, fled from the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Monika Bhardwaj said. The three persons were rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where Mohammad Tahid, driver of the e-rickshaw, was declared brought dead by doctors. The two injured women were identified as Kanchan (22) and Rakesh (32). A case was registered in the matter and efforts were underway to nab the accused, the DCP said. PTI NIT NIT SNESNE