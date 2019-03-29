Man killed after being hit by SUV

Kota (Raj), Mar 29 (PTI) A 39-year-old contractual helper of a private company was killed on Friday after an SUV hit him while passing through the Bundi tunnel on NH-52, police said. The man was identified as Rajesh Kumar Meena, a resident of Jahajpur town in Bhilwara district. Meena suffered fatal injuries to his head in the accident that took place in the noon. He was admitted to Bundi district hospital where doctors declared him dead, Bundi Sadar police Station House Officer (SHO) Amar Singh said. A case of negligent driving was registered against the driver of the unidentified SUV and efforts are underway to nab him, the SHO said. Meena was working with the private company taking care of Bundi tunnel works, he said, adding that at the time of the accident, repairing work was underway at electric light points in the tunnel. He was standing under an electric point in the tunnel to help the electrician engaged in the repairing work, the SHO said. The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem, he added. PTI CORR CK