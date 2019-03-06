Man killed after being hit by train in J-K's Udhampur

Jammu, Mar 6 (PTI) A 58-year-old man was killed on Wednesday after being hit by a train in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, an official said.Jitendra Sharma died at the spot when he came under Katra-bound Uttar Sampark Kranti Express while crossing the track at Channi Morh, a Government Railway Police official said.Sharma hailed from Dhanori-Birma area in Udhampur, he said. After legal formalities, Sharma's body was handed over to his family for last rites, he said. PTI TAS AD SOMSOM