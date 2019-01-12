Man killed after quarrel between two groups

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was killed during an altercation that broke out after a group taunted a rival group's members about warming themselves by a bonfire near a park in east Delhi's Trilokpuri area, police said Saturday. The deceased was identified as Ankit, they added. The police said the incident took place Thursday night following which they rushed to the spot. When a group was sitting by a bonfire, the members of the rival group passed by and made some remarks about the other group's members warming themselves, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Pankaj Singh. This led to an altercation. The group which was near the bonfire, attacked the members of the other group with bricks. In retaliation, they attacked with knives, the officer said. During the scuffle, two members of each group sustained injuries, the officer added. The victims were rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur hospital where Ankit succumbed to his injuries, the DCP said. A case was registered and four men have been arrested in connection with the incident. Further investigation is underway, police said. PTI AMP PLB AAR