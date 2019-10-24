Man killed after vehicle hits him in Khajuri Khas area

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) A man was killed after a vehicle hit him in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area, police said on Thursday.During patrolling at around 5.45 am, the police noticed a body lying near the service road in Khajuri Khas, a senior police officer said, adding that skid marks were also present at the spot."The police analysed the CCTV footage and found that the victim was hit by an unknown vehicle, following which a case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered," said Ved Prakash Surya, deputy commissioner of police (northeast).Efforts are being made to identify the victim and the vehicle, they added. PTI NIT TDSTDS