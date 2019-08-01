Man killed by neighbour in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Jaipur, Aug 1 (PTI) A 24-year old man died after his neighbour allegedly fired at him in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in Kodiyan locality under the Kotwali police station area Wednesday night, they said. "Sunny Dubey had gone to buy medicines from a shop where Shailendra opened fire at him," police said. Dubey was admitted to a hospital in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, where he succumbed to injuries on Thursday, they added The reason behind the murder is not clear yet, police said, adding search is on to nab the accused. PTI SDA AQS