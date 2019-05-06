Man killed by speeding RTV bus in Janakpuri

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was killed Monday after a speeding RTV bus allegedly hit him from behind in west Delhi's Janakpuri area, police said.The deceased, identified as Sonu, was a resident of the Dabri extension area, they said.According to a senior police officer, the accident took place at around 11 am on Pankha Road in the Janakpuri area and the victim died on the spot.A postmortem was conducted at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and the body handed over to the family, police said. A case under the relevant sections of the IPC has been registered and police are trying to nab the accused driver, they added. PTI NIT IJT