Man killed, constable injured in Muzaffarnagar encounter

Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 22 (PTI) The police claimed on Wednesday to have gunned down a person, allegedly involved in two dozen cases of dacoity and murder, in an encounter here. According to the police, the encounter took place in Kotwali area on Tuesday night. During the exchange of fire, the accused, Ashu, was shot and a constable suffered injuries. Ashu, wanted in several cases of dacoity and murder in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Baghpat districts, was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, the police said. Two pistols were recovered from his possession, the police added