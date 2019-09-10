Man killed in Badli Village; wife, her paramour held

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was strangled allegedly by his wife and her paramour in Outer North Delhi's Badli village, police said on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Sonu, a resident of Badli village, they said. On Monday, police were informed about the incident at round 7 am. The body of Sonu carrying strangulation marks on the neck was found lying on the floor of a room on the first floor, a senior police officer said. During investigation, police checked the call detail records of his wife and found that she was in a relation with one Sagar, a resident of same locality and they were planning to run away, they said. "They were interrogated and it was found that the Sonu had gone to sleep in his room with his wife and one-and-half-year-old daughter at around 12 am. At around 2.30 am, Sagar entered the house of Sonu from terrace. Sagar, along with Sonu's wife, strangled him using a nylon rope," said Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North). A case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC was registered and the accused, Sagar (26) and Sonu's wife, have been arrested, they said. The rope used in the commission of the crime was also recovered, police added. PTI NITCK