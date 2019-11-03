Man killed in celebratory firing in UP

Bareilly (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) A man died when a bullet hit him during celebratory firing at a wedding event in a village here, police said on Sunday. Hafiz Saleem, 20, sustained a bullet injury in the celebratory gunfire at the event in Parasrampur village Saturday night, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sansar Singh said. Saleem was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment, he said. The victim's father, Rafiq Ahmad, has identified the person who fired at the event, police said. An FIR has been lodged against the accused who is absconding, they said. The body has been sent for post-mortem. PTI CORR ABN AQS