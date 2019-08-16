Man killed in firecracker explosion

Unnao (UP), Aug 16 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was killed in an explosion while making firecrackers in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district on Friday, police said. Firoz was working in a room on the outskirts of Sarosa village in Nawabganj area when the explosion happened, Ajgain police station incharge Ajay Raj Verma said. Firoz had the licence to manufacture and sell firecrackers. His body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer said. PTI CORR SAB MAZHMB