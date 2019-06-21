Man killed in lightning strike in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, Jun 21 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was killed and another person injured when lightning struck their hut in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday. Five goats also perished in the incident which took place in remote Bari Darhal area late Thursday night during a thunderstorm, a police official said. The deceased was identified as Abdul Razak Choudhary, he said. The injured was shifted to hospital and his condition is stated to be "stable", the official said. PTI TAS CK