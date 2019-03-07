Man killed in road accident in Delhi's Chhawla area

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) A man was killed after a truck hit his motorcycle at Dwara's Chhawla area here, police said Thursday. The deceased, Mahesh Kumar, is a resident of Chhawla village.Mahesh's son Praveen (23) said the accident took place near Chhawla petrol pump around 10:15 pm Wednesday, police said.He said he and Mahesh were returning home from Gurgaon on their respective motorcyles when a speeding truck hit his father's bike, they said Praveen said he owns a business at Palam Vihar in Gurgaon and his father has a shop there, according to a senior police officer. The officer said Mahesh collapsed on the the spot.On being informed, Mahesh's elder son Rohit Kumar came there and he took him to Vikas Hospital in Najafgarh where he succumbed to injuries, police said. While Rohit took his father to hospital, Praveen chased the driver and caught him near the Dichaon Kalan Cluster Bus Depot. The driver was handed over to police, the officer said. The accused, Rajesh Kumar (24), is a resident of Darbhanga district in Bihar. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the IPC, police added. PTI NIT NIT ANBANB