Man killed in road rage incident in Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur, May 17 (PTI) A man was beaten to death in a case of road rage after an accident involving two motorcycles here, police said Friday. According to Station Officer of Nigohi Police Dalvir Singh, one Mahesh and his wife were travelling on a motorcycle on Thursday when they crashed into the bike of one Kapil at Garha village, who was coming from the opposite side. All three persons sustained injuries, Singh said. While Kapil was taken to a nearby hospital, Mahesh and his wife were taken to a hut in the adjacent field and beaten up, the official said. "Mahesh, 50, died on the spot. His wife has been hospitalised," Singh said. Based on the complaint of Mahesh's wife, a case has been registered against one Satyaveer and 14 others, he said. The accused are absconding, and efforts are on to arrest them, police said.