Man killed over family dispute in Rajasthan's Bundi

Kota (Rajasthan), Jan 11 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was killed and another injured after two persons allegedly attacked them with sharp-edged weapons over an ongoing family dispute in Rajasthan's Bundi city, police said Friday. On Thursday night, two SUV-borne men rammed their vehicle into a dairy kiosk in Rajat Grah colony on Nainwa road and attacked with sharp-edged weapons two other men, identified as Rajendra Singh, a resident of Aktasa village and Mohit Singh, a resident of Indira colony in Bundi city, Deputy Superintendent of Police (City), Bundi, Samandar Singh Champawat said. The accused fled the spot leaving behind their vehicle, he said. The injured men were taken to the Bundi government hospital, where doctors declared Rajendra dead while Mohit was referred to the MBS hospital in Kota, the DSP said. Rajendra had suffered a fatal injury to the chest, Dr DD Meena of the Bundi government hospital told PTI. During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused and the two men are relatives and a family dispute between them led to the attack Thursday night, the DSP said. Based on the complaint made by the family members of the deceased, a case of murder was lodged against accused Ranjeet and Kalu, both residents of Indira colony of Bundi city, he said. Police teams have been formed to nab the two accused, the DSP said. The body was handed over to the family members on Friday morning after the post-mortem, he added. PTI CORR MAZ CK