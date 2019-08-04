Man killed over monetary dispute

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was killed allegedly by three men over a monetary dispute in northeast Delhi's Seelampur, police said on Sunday. Joginder, a resident of Old Seelampur, was killed on Saturday morning, they said, adding that two persons have been arrested in this connection while the third accused is absconding. The arrested accused were identified as Vikas Kumar Singh (26), a native of Begusarai in Bihar and Pradeep Chauhan (22), hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Gonda, while Irshad (28), a resident of Old Seelampur, is on the run, according to a senior police official. Joginder's brother informed police about the incident at 6.29 am on Saturday, the official said. The police reached the spot and found the body of Joginder in a park. The victim had suffered injuries on the throat caused by a sharp-edged weapon, the officer said. During investigation, it was revealed that Joginder was killed by the three accused over a monetary dispute, the officer added. The weapon of offence was recovered along with the blood-stained clothes of the accused, police said. PTI AMP CK