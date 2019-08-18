Man killed over property dispute in UP's Muzaffarnagar

scorecardresearch
Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 18 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was shot dead by his cousin over a property dispute in Muzaffarnagar district on Sunday, police said. The incident took place in Baghra village, where Shahid was shot dead by his cousin Azmat (30) and four others, including a woman, SP (Rural) Alok Kumar Sharma said. A murder case has been registered against the accused and efforts are underway to nab them, the SP added. PTI CORR MAZ MAZ RDKRDK

