Man killed, three injured as bike crashes into pedestrians

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was killed and three others injured Tuesday allegedly after a speeding bike ploughed into pedestrians in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area, police said. The deceased was identified as Aakash (20), a resident of New Ashok Nagar, while Shivam (21), Vishal, also residents of New Ashok Nagar, and Shiv Shankar, a resident of Badarpur area were injured in the accident, they said. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Jasmeet Singh, police received information about the incident at around 12.15 am Tuesday. The speeding bike allegedly hit the pedestrians walking on Nala Road near New Ashok Nagar Metro Station and one of the three victims was critically injured who was rushed to the Dharamshila Hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said. Shiv Shankar, the motorcycle rider, was also critically injured and admitted in Dharamshila Hospital. A case has been registered at New Ashok Nagar police station in this regard and the matter is being probed, police said. PTI NIT CK