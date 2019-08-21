'Man killed, two others injured as their motorcycle collided with police jeep'

Banda (UP), Aug 21 (PTI) A man was killed and two others were injured when the motorcycle they were riding collided head-on with a police near Berav village under Baberu Kotwali police station area here, an official said on Wednesday.The incident took place Tuesday evening when the three youths going on a motorcycle were hit by the police jeep coming from the opposite direction, said police station in-charge Shashi Kumar Pandey.The injured were rushed to hospital where Sonu Verma (25) succumbed to his injuries during the treatment, Inspector Pandey added. PTI CORR SAB RAXRAX