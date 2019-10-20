Man kills daughters, self in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar

Jaipur, Oct 20 (PTI) A man shot dead his two daughters before killing himself in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place at Alipura village on Saturday night when Hanumandas Meghwal (45) opened fire on her daughter due to some dispute. His daughters Ramandeep (20) and Amandeep (18) sustained grievous injuries and died during treatment at a hospital, Sadulshehar police station SHO Balwant Ram said. Meghwal died on the spot, he said. He said other family members were sleeping in the rooms on the first floor of the house when the incident happened. The exact reason of the killings is yet to be known. The police officer said the bodies were handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination. PTI AG RDKRDK